SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Melone Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 5.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.95. 893,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.74. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.