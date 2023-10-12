SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,921,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,599,458 shares.The stock last traded at $24.16 and had previously closed at $24.21.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

