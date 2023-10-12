SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 286,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 95,594 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $39.12.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOMP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,645,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

