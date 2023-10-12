STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Lessened by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises about 1.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $55,612,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,565,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,763. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

