STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

