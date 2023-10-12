State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $225.00 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.84.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

