State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 133.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

