State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

CDW Stock Up 1.7 %

CDW stock opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

