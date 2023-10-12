State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

eBay Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

