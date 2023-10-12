State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $24.11 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.