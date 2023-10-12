State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.74 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

