State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.