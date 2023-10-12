State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $139.66 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

