Status Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $88.03 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007447 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013490 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,786.60 or 1.00034603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02275932 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $1,407,337.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.