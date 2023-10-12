Steem (STEEM) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.08 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,804.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00228186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00797901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00569020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00124408 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,931,271 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.