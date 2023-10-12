Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises approximately 3.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,611,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,468 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,247,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $57,088,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Stellantis by 47.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,240,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,373,000 after buying an additional 2,963,802 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 1.5 %

STLA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.