Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group accounts for 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Stevanato Group worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 170.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.83 ($0.87) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €34.72 ($36.55). 173,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,878. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.08 and its 200 day moving average is €29.66. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($14.43) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($38.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €275.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €33.63 ($35.39).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

