Stifel Nicolaus Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $140.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of BAH opened at $126.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

