StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $135.27.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chase by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chase by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

