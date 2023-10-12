StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 215.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after buying an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

