StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
