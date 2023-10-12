StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 2.4 %

Oragenics stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.