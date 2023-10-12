Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $306.00 and last traded at $304.29. 692,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,426,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.02.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 305,873 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

