Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

