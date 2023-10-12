Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 468,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,292,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

