Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Up to $23.11

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $23.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 50,157 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKT

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.3 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 118.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.