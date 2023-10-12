Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Taoping Stock Down 4.3 %

TAOP opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Taoping has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

