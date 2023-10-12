Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up to $108.99

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.99, but opened at $112.99. Target shares last traded at $111.04, with a volume of 983,609 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.