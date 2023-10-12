TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.77. 25,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 113,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $786.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $126.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TDCX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TDCX by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

