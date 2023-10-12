TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

