Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TECK opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $19,557,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

