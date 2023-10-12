Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLTZY shares. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Danske lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 2,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $679.83 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 13.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

