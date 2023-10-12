Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1794548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Tellurian Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $547.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

About Tellurian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,407,000 after buying an additional 3,254,263 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,378,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 3,192,368 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

