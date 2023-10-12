Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1794548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Tellurian Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $547.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.27.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
