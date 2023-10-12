TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
TRRVF remained flat at $27.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $29.55.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
