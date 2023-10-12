TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TRRVF remained flat at $27.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

