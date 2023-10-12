Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,284,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,224 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $598,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,710,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,584,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $840.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

