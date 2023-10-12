Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,646,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441,883 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

