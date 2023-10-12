Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,582. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

