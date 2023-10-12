Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Textron comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $441,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 117,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,992. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

