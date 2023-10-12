The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 338.9% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

