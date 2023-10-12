The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $17.40

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.60 to $17.40 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BILI. Barclays cut their price objective on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

BILI stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 2,412,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $29,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

