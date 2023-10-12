The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

