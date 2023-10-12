The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.