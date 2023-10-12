The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 324.2% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 147.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 216,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 128,763 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 375,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,202. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

