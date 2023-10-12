The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report on Sunday, July 23rd.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
