The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report on Sunday, July 23rd.

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

About The Restaurant Group

Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

