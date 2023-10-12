The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Shares of SHW opened at $255.54 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

