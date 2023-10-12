The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

