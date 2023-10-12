THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE THO opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.86. THOR Industries has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $116.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

THOR Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. THOR Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

