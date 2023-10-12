Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thunder Energies Stock Performance
Thunder Energies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655. Thunder Energies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About Thunder Energies
