Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunder Energies Stock Performance

Thunder Energies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655. Thunder Energies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of a range of CBD and hemp-based consumer products in the United States. The company provided CBD and hemp products, including hemp flower, pre-rolls, and hemp extracts in the form of tinctures and vaporizers, as well as hemp-derived supplements and cosmetics through e-commerce and wholesale distribution channel under The Hemp Plug brand.

