thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 280.0% in September

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 3,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

