TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 550.6% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TILT Stock Performance
TILT stock remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,127. TILT has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About TILT
