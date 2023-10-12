TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 550.6% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

TILT stock remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,127. TILT has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

